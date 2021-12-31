Ogborne Capital Management, Llc Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Roku Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Sells Block Inc

For the details of OGBORNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ogborne+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OGBORNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 400,000 shares, 31.82% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 100,000 shares, 24.99% of the total portfolio.
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 231,250 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.11%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 210,000 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16%
- Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 215,367 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.81%
Ogborne Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Ogborne Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $209.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 80,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Remitly Global Inc (RELY)
Ogborne Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Remitly Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $40.46, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 83,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Ogborne Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 44.11%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 231,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Ogborne Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 215,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.
