Ogborne Capital Management, Llc Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Roku Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Sells Block Inc

New Purchases: FB, EXPE, RELY,

FB, EXPE, RELY, Added Positions: ROKU, AFRM,

ROKU, AFRM, Reduced Positions: PYPL, SQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Roku Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Remitly Global Inc, sells Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ogborne Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Ogborne Capital Management, Llc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OGBORNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ogborne+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 400,000 shares, 31.82% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 100,000 shares, 24.99% of the total portfolio. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 231,250 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.11% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 210,000 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16% Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 215,367 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.81%

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $209.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 80,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Remitly Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $40.46, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 83,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 44.11%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 231,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 215,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.