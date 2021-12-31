CPV Partners, LLC Buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Sonendo Inc

New Purchases: HTZ, SONX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Sonendo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CPV Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, CPV Partners, LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CPV Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cpv+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) - 19,810,354 shares, 35.76% of the total portfolio. Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) - 3,210,268 shares, 32.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) - 3,215,056 shares, 16.04% of the total portfolio. Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) - 5,442,570 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 50,000 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.49%

CPV Partners, LLC initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.69%. The holding were 3,210,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CPV Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sonendo Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $8.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 149,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.