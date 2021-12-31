Edenbrook Capital, LLC Buys Magnite Inc, Absolute Software Corp, Cognyte Software, Sells Townsquare Media Inc

- New Purchases: CGNT, CGNT,
- Added Positions: MGNI, ABST, TUFN, HMTV, MIXT, MCHX, BCOV, SREV, PHX,
- Sold Out: TSQ,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,290 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 7,000 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,745 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio.
- Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 2,764,416 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.68%
- Brightcove Inc (BCOV) - 4,708,268 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
Edenbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 806,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 70.68%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 2,764,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Absolute Software Corp (ABST)
Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Absolute Software Corp by 82.90%. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 4,365,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (TUFN)
Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd by 449.82%. The purchase prices were between $8.06 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 764,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV)
Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Hemisphere Media Group Inc by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $7 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $5.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,653,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)
Edenbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Townsquare Media Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $13.16.
