Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. Buys Teladoc Health Inc, Marketwise Inc, Marketwise Inc, Sells Sea, Roku Inc, Marketwise Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Teladoc Health Inc, Marketwise Inc, Marketwise Inc, Cellebrite DI, 1stdibs.com Inc, sells Sea, Roku Inc, Marketwise Inc, Marketwise Inc, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $444 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 1,400,000 shares, 19.25% of the total portfolio. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 850,000 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 1,171,217 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.34% Elastic NV (ESTC) - 369,981 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) - 353,474 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.4%

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Marketwise Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.87 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cellebrite DI Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.39. The stock is now traded at around $7.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 1,178,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in 1stdibs.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 466,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in LiveVox Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.39 and $6.84, with an estimated average price of $5.5. The stock is now traded at around $4.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Marketwise Inc. The sale prices were between $6.96 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.4.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Lightning eMotors Inc. The sale prices were between $5.71 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.52.