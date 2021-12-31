Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. Buys Teladoc Health Inc, Marketwise Inc, Marketwise Inc, Sells Sea, Roku Inc, Marketwise Inc

- New Purchases: TDOC, MKTW, MKTW, CLBT, DIBS, LVOX, QRHC, PESI,
- Added Positions: PAR, IAC, BNED, SANW,
- Reduced Positions: BWCAU, RICK, ESTC, AEYE,
- Sold Out: SE, ROKU, MKTW, MKTW, VMEO, ZEV, DGX, CTEK, SKYAU,
For the details of Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenhaven+road+investment+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 1,400,000 shares, 19.25% of the total portfolio.
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 850,000 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio.
- PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 1,171,217 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.34%
- Elastic NV (ESTC) - 369,981 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%
- RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) - 353,474 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.4%
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marketwise Inc (MKTW)
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Marketwise Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.87 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marketwise Inc (MKTW)
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cellebrite DI Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.39. The stock is now traded at around $7.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 1,178,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: 1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS)
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in 1stdibs.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 466,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LiveVox Holdings Inc (LVOX)
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in LiveVox Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.39 and $6.84, with an estimated average price of $5.5. The stock is now traded at around $4.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.Sold Out: Marketwise Inc (MKTW)
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Marketwise Inc. The sale prices were between $6.96 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.4.Sold Out: Marketwise Inc (MKTW)
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Marketwise Inc. The sale prices were between $6.96 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.4.Sold Out: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.Sold Out: Lightning eMotors Inc (ZEV)
Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Lightning eMotors Inc. The sale prices were between $5.71 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.52.
