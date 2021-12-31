RP Investment Advisors LP Buys TCV Acquisition Corp, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III, Bridgetown Holdings, Sells Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp VII, RedBall Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: DGNU, CORS, ACQR, NSTD, TPGY, NSTC, YTPG, CFIV, DNAB, REVH, EMLDU, DNAD, FCAX, CFFSU, JOFF, DNAC, KVSC, CFFE, VAQC, DNAA, WPCB, EQD, PICC, AGCB, WPCA, RONI, DALS, SVC,

Added Positions: TCVA, BTWN, HIGA, CRHC, GTPB, VYGG, FACA, HERA, NGC, IACC, GTPA, LUXA, HZON, LHAA, GHAC, NVSA, ATUS, PNTM, ACRO, SPKB, ORCC, GOAC, NDAC, SPGS, PRSR, NOAC, LCAA, SVFA, COLI, PLMI, COOL, ZT,

Reduced Positions: GFX, SNRH, PV, CHAA, HHLA, ASZ, TEKK, LVRA, NAAC, PAQC, JWSM, KAHC, RMGC, AAC, BSAQ, BLUA, CPUH, CONX, LGAC, EPHY, LDHA, CTAQ, EOCW, TWOA, FVIV, DHC, FMIV, ROSS, SCOA, DISA,

Sold Out: VGII, CVII, RBAC, PRPB, CIIGU, WQGA.U, FLYA.U, HYAC, HYAC, GOAC.U, FACT, ENNV, TIOA, FMAC, SWAG, ACII, SCLE, SPTK, LHC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TCV Acquisition Corp, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III, Bridgetown Holdings, Corsair Partnering Corp, Independence Holdings Corp, sells Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp VII, RedBall Acquisition Corp, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, CIIG Capital Partners II Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RP Investment Advisors LP. As of 2021Q4, RP Investment Advisors LP owns 151 stocks with a total value of $804 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RP Investment Advisors LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rp+investment+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC) - 2,166,160 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84% Pontem Corp (PNTM) - 2,010,092 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.16% SVF Investment Corp (SVFA) - 1,691,830 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ) - 1,702,586 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.43% Elliott Opportunity II Corp (EOCW) - 1,644,635 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%

RP Investment Advisors LP initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 985,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RP Investment Advisors LP initiated holding in Corsair Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 950,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RP Investment Advisors LP initiated holding in Independence Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.719900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 830,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RP Investment Advisors LP initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 811,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RP Investment Advisors LP initiated holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.69, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 798,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RP Investment Advisors LP initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 717,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RP Investment Advisors LP added to a holding in TCV Acquisition Corp by 504.09%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,329,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RP Investment Advisors LP added to a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd by 630.83%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,102,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RP Investment Advisors LP added to a holding in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp by 172.44%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,097,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RP Investment Advisors LP added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 138.80%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,127,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RP Investment Advisors LP added to a holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc by 93.17%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,336,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RP Investment Advisors LP added to a holding in Vy Global Growth by 75.34%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,037,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RP Investment Advisors LP sold out a holding in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.81.

RP Investment Advisors LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8.

RP Investment Advisors LP sold out a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.

RP Investment Advisors LP sold out a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

RP Investment Advisors LP sold out a holding in World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.09.

RP Investment Advisors LP sold out a holding in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10.19.