Saddle Point Management, L.P. Buys Cimpress PLC, Sells Stericycle Inc, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cimpress PLC, sells Stericycle Inc, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saddle Point Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Saddle Point Management, L.P. owns 8 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Saddle Point Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saddle+point+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Gray Television Inc (GTN) - 12,195 shares, 22.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.62% SLM Corp (SLM) - 12,400 shares, 22.39% of the total portfolio. Cimpress PLC (CMPR) - 3,349 shares, 22.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.83% Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) - 13,225 shares, 18.72% of the total portfolio. Stericycle Inc (SRCL) - 2,531 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.37%

Saddle Point Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cimpress PLC by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $66.22 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $81.57. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 3,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saddle Point Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.21 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $15.82.