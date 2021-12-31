Saddle Point Management, L.P. Buys Cimpress PLC, Sells Stericycle Inc, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc

Investment company Saddle Point Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Cimpress PLC, sells Stericycle Inc, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saddle Point Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Saddle Point Management, L.P. owns 8 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Saddle Point Management, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Saddle Point Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Saddle Point Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Saddle Point Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Saddle Point Management, L.P. keeps buying
- Gray Television Inc (GTN) - 12,195 shares, 22.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.62%
- SLM Corp (SLM) - 12,400 shares, 22.39% of the total portfolio.
- Cimpress PLC (CMPR) - 3,349 shares, 22.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.83%
- Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) - 13,225 shares, 18.72% of the total portfolio.
- Stericycle Inc (SRCL) - 2,531 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.37%
Saddle Point Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cimpress PLC by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $66.22 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $81.57. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 3,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND)
Saddle Point Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.21 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $15.82.
