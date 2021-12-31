Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Softbank Group Corp Buys ESS Tech Inc, Afya, BuzzFeed Inc, Sells Vtex, Match Group Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Softbank Group Corp (Current Portfolio) buys ESS Tech Inc, Afya, BuzzFeed Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, sells Vtex, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Softbank Group Corp. As of 2021Q4, Softbank Group Corp owns 15 stocks with a total value of $10.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SOFTBANK GROUP CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/softbank+group+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
  1. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 60,924,954 shares, 66.99% of the total portfolio.
  2. SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) - 117,795,933 shares, 17.66% of the total portfolio.
  3. SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) - 117,795,933 shares, 17.66% of the total portfolio.
  4. Lemonade Inc (LMND) - 11,983,384 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio.
  5. ESS Tech Inc (GWH) - 35,953,699 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: ESS Tech Inc (GWH)

Softbank Group Corp initiated holding in ESS Tech Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 35,953,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD)

Softbank Group Corp initiated holding in BuzzFeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,877,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Softbank Group Corp initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 499,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Afya Ltd (AFYA)

Softbank Group Corp added to a holding in Afya Ltd by 1391.78%. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $19.96, with an estimated average price of $15.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,433,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Softbank Group Corp sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Also check out:

1. SOFTBANK GROUP CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. SOFTBANK GROUP CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SOFTBANK GROUP CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SOFTBANK GROUP CORP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus