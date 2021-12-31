Softbank Group Corp Buys ESS Tech Inc, Afya, BuzzFeed Inc, Sells Vtex, Match Group Inc

New Purchases: GWH, BZFD, BIGC,

GWH, BZFD, BIGC, Added Positions: AFYA,

AFYA, Reduced Positions: VTEX,

VTEX, Sold Out: MTCH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ESS Tech Inc, Afya, BuzzFeed Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, sells Vtex, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Softbank Group Corp. As of 2021Q4, Softbank Group Corp owns 15 stocks with a total value of $10.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 60,924,954 shares, 66.99% of the total portfolio. SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) - 117,795,933 shares, 17.66% of the total portfolio. Lemonade Inc (LMND) - 11,983,384 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. ESS Tech Inc (GWH) - 35,953,699 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. New Position

Softbank Group Corp initiated holding in ESS Tech Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 35,953,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Softbank Group Corp initiated holding in BuzzFeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,877,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Softbank Group Corp initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 499,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Softbank Group Corp added to a holding in Afya Ltd by 1391.78%. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $19.96, with an estimated average price of $15.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,433,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Softbank Group Corp sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.