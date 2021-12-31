VR Adviser, LLC Buys Viridian Therapeutics Inc, LianBio, Tricida Inc, Sells Altimmune Inc, Olema Pharmaceuticals inc, Kinnate Biopharma Inc

New Purchases: LIAN, KDNY, AFMD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Viridian Therapeutics Inc, LianBio, Tricida Inc, Chinook Therapeutics Inc, Relmada Therapeutics Inc, sells Altimmune Inc, Olema Pharmaceuticals inc, Kinnate Biopharma Inc, Cullinan Oncology Inc, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VR Adviser, LLC. As of 2021Q4, VR Adviser, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $732 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 6,865,076 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 4,563,962 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) - 1,994,997 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.16% Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) - 2,270,072 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.58% GH Research PLC (GHRS) - 2,021,985 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.12%

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in LianBio. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $4.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 5,378,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 1,283,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Affimed NV. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,428,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in Viridian Therapeutics Inc by 9404.59%. The purchase prices were between $15.65 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $17.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 1,852,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in Tricida Inc by 794.49%. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $6.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 3,494,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc by 63.58%. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 2,270,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in GH Research PLC by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $14.1 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $22.02. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,021,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Altimmune Inc. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $25, with an estimated average price of $19.81.

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Pharvaris NV. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $18, with an estimated average price of $15.58.