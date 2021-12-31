Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
VR Adviser, LLC Buys Viridian Therapeutics Inc, LianBio, Tricida Inc, Sells Altimmune Inc, Olema Pharmaceuticals inc, Kinnate Biopharma Inc

Investment company VR Adviser, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Viridian Therapeutics Inc, LianBio, Tricida Inc, Chinook Therapeutics Inc, Relmada Therapeutics Inc, sells Altimmune Inc, Olema Pharmaceuticals inc, Kinnate Biopharma Inc, Cullinan Oncology Inc, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VR Adviser, LLC. As of 2021Q4, VR Adviser, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $732 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of VR Adviser, LLC
  1. Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 6,865,076 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio.
  2. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 4,563,962 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio.
  3. Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) - 1,994,997 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.16%
  4. Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) - 2,270,072 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.58%
  5. GH Research PLC (GHRS) - 2,021,985 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.12%
New Purchase: LianBio (LIAN)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in LianBio. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $4.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 5,378,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 1,283,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Affimed NV (AFMD)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Affimed NV. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,428,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in Viridian Therapeutics Inc by 9404.59%. The purchase prices were between $15.65 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $17.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 1,852,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tricida Inc (TCDA)

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in Tricida Inc by 794.49%. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $6.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 3,494,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD)

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc by 63.58%. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 2,270,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: GH Research PLC (GHRS)

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in GH Research PLC by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $14.1 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $22.02. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,021,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Altimmune Inc (ALT)

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Altimmune Inc. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

Sold Out: Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM)

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $25, with an estimated average price of $19.81.

Sold Out: Pharvaris NV (PHVS)

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Pharvaris NV. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $18, with an estimated average price of $15.58.



