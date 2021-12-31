Founders Fund V Management, LLC Buys Nu Holdings, Sells Blend Labs Inc, Porch Group Inc

New Purchases: NU,

NU, Sold Out: BLND, PRCH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nu Holdings, sells Blend Labs Inc, Porch Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Fund V Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Founders Fund V Management, LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) - 191,167,554 shares, 94.91% of the total portfolio. New Position Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) - 3,611,615 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) - 5,744,635 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) - 491,751 shares, 0.04% of the total portfolio. Porch Group Inc (PRCH) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Founders Fund V Management, LLC initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 94.91%. The holding were 191,167,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Fund V Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blend Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $15.67, with an estimated average price of $11.49.

Founders Fund V Management, LLC sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.59 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $19.31.