ION Crossover Partners Ltd Buys Innovid Corp, Sells Fiverr International

Investment company ION Crossover Partners Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Innovid Corp, sells Fiverr International during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ION Crossover Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q4, ION Crossover Partners Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of ION Crossover Partners Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ion+crossover+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) - 854,022 shares, 68.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Similarweb Ltd (SMWB) - 5,772,183 shares, 26.87% of the total portfolio.
- Innovid Corp (CTV) - 1,600,000 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA) - 900,000 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio.
ION Crossover Partners Ltd initiated holding in Innovid Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $7.71. The stock is now traded at around $4.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
ION Crossover Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82.
