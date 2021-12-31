ION Crossover Partners Ltd Buys Innovid Corp, Sells Fiverr International

New Purchases: CTV,

CTV, Reduced Positions: MNDY,

MNDY, Sold Out: FVRR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Innovid Corp, sells Fiverr International during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ION Crossover Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q4, ION Crossover Partners Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ION Crossover Partners Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ion+crossover+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) - 854,022 shares, 68.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Similarweb Ltd (SMWB) - 5,772,183 shares, 26.87% of the total portfolio. Innovid Corp (CTV) - 1,600,000 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA) - 900,000 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA) - 900,000 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio.

ION Crossover Partners Ltd initiated holding in Innovid Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $7.71. The stock is now traded at around $4.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ION Crossover Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82.