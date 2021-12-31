Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

59 North Capital Management, LP Buys News Corp, Dell Technologies Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, Sells Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, GCP Applied Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company 59 North Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys News Corp, Dell Technologies Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Zions Bancorp NA, sells Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, GCP Applied Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 59 North Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, 59 North Capital Management, LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 59 North Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/59+north+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 59 North Capital Management, LP
  1. Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 141,717 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
  2. Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 725,085 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%
  3. American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 1,074,032 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.89%
  4. News Corp (NWSA) - 2,045,779 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.08%
  5. NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 1,720,051 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $58.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 357,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The ODP Corp (ODP)

59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in The ODP Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $41.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 70,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Valvoline Inc (VVV)

59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 56,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: News Corp (NWSA)

59 North Capital Management, LP added to a holding in News Corp by 133.08%. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.7%. The holding were 2,045,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

59 North Capital Management, LP added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.89%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 1,074,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD)

59 North Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $4.72 and $7.57, with an estimated average price of $6.22. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 4,861,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)

59 North Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Zions Bancorp NA by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $70.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 317,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $45.35 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Sold Out: GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)

59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.83 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of 59 North Capital Management, LP. Also check out:

1. 59 North Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. 59 North Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 59 North Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 59 North Capital Management, LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus