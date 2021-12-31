59 North Capital Management, LP Buys News Corp, Dell Technologies Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, Sells Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, GCP Applied Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: DELL, ODP, VVV,
- Added Positions: NWSA, AMH, BKD, ZION, VVI,
- Reduced Positions: BBWI, NLOK, DECK,
- Sold Out: HGV, GCP,
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 141,717 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
- Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 725,085 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%
- American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 1,074,032 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.89%
- News Corp (NWSA) - 2,045,779 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.08%
- NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 1,720,051 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $58.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 357,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The ODP Corp (ODP)
59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in The ODP Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $41.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 70,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Valvoline Inc (VVV)
59 North Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 56,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: News Corp (NWSA)
59 North Capital Management, LP added to a holding in News Corp by 133.08%. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.7%. The holding were 2,045,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
59 North Capital Management, LP added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.89%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 1,074,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD)
59 North Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $4.72 and $7.57, with an estimated average price of $6.22. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 4,861,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)
59 North Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Zions Bancorp NA by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $70.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 317,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $45.35 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.08.Sold Out: GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)
59 North Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.83 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61.
