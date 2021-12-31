Octagon Capital Advisors LP Buys Arcus Biosciences Inc, ITeos Therapeutics Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Curis Inc, IVERIC bio Inc, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: ITOS, KROS, KDNY, IMVT, OLMA, CMPX,

ITOS, KROS, KDNY, IMVT, OLMA, CMPX, Added Positions: RCUS, APLS, BBIO, FDMT, IMAB, STOK, IPSC, ARVN,

RCUS, APLS, BBIO, FDMT, IMAB, STOK, IPSC, ARVN, Reduced Positions: OMGA, CTKB, CNTB, VERA, AMAM,

OMGA, CTKB, CNTB, VERA, AMAM, Sold Out: CRIS, ISEE, NGM, IKNA, PMVP, EWTX, DSGN, TENX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Arcus Biosciences Inc, ITeos Therapeutics Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, BridgeBio Pharma Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, sells Curis Inc, IVERIC bio Inc, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc, Omega Therapeutics Inc, Ikena Oncology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Octagon Capital Advisors LP. As of 2021Q4, Octagon Capital Advisors LP owns 28 stocks with a total value of $514 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Octagon Capital Advisors LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/octagon+capital+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) - 2,020,911 shares, 18.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.63% Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) - 2,095,231 shares, 16.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.97% I-MAB (IMAB) - 1,049,691 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.31% 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) - 1,551,070 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.59% BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 1,767,486 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 210.40%

Octagon Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in ITeos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.23 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $33.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 450,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Octagon Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.95 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 340,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Octagon Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Octagon Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Immunovant Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.33 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.24. The stock is now traded at around $5.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 572,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Octagon Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Olema Pharmaceuticals inc. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $4.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 231,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Octagon Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Compass Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Octagon Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 115.97%. The purchase prices were between $31.38 and $48.47, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.86%. The holding were 2,095,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Octagon Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 2,020,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Octagon Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc by 210.40%. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $42.17. The stock is now traded at around $8.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 1,767,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Octagon Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc by 86.59%. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $32.94, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $13.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 1,551,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Octagon Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in I-MAB by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $45.28 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $59.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 1,049,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Octagon Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Stoke Therapeutics Inc by 164.05%. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $23.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 783,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Octagon Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Curis Inc. The sale prices were between $4.45 and $8.09, with an estimated average price of $5.89.

Octagon Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The sale prices were between $13.83 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $16.39.

Octagon Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $17.26 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $19.14.

Octagon Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Ikena Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $10.52 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Octagon Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.99 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $24.06.

Octagon Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.41 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.02.