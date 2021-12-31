Kabouter Management, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Steris PLC

New Purchases: STE, CAMT, LPG,

STE, CAMT, LPG, Added Positions: SCZ, EFA, NICE, EEM,

SCZ, EFA, NICE, EEM, Reduced Positions: CGNT, CGNT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Steris PLC, Camtek, Dorian LPG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kabouter Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kabouter Management, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $359 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kabouter Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kabouter+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,523,294 shares, 33.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 151.06% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 1,130,075 shares, 23.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1176.92% NICE Ltd (NICE) - 129,066 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06% Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) - 2,452,538 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49%

Kabouter Management, LLC initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 126,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kabouter Management, LLC initiated holding in Camtek Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.34 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 314,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kabouter Management, LLC initiated holding in Dorian LPG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.64 and $13.59, with an estimated average price of $12.65. The stock is now traded at around $12.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kabouter Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1176.92%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.2%. The holding were 1,130,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kabouter Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 151.06%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.1%. The holding were 1,523,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.