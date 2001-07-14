Superior Joins Aluminium Stewardship Initiative to Drive Progress on Responsible Sourcing

Superior Industries International, Inc. (“Superior” or the “Company”) ( NYSE:SUP, Financial) today announced that it has joined the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (“ASI”), a global, multi-stakeholder, non-profit standards setting and certification organization which aims to create sustainable standards throughout the aluminum value chain, from responsible business management to compliance with environmental and social standards.

"By joining the ASI, we are advancing sustainability not only within Superior’s manufacturing processes, but also throughout the larger supply chains in which we operate. I am pleased to have joined this organization, along with a number of our valued OEM customers, to foster responsible production and sourcing of aluminum while also contributing to the development of critical industry standards,” commented Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior.

The ASI brings together producers, users, and other stakeholders to promote the responsible production, sourcing, and stewardship of aluminum. Superior supports the ASI’s objectives to improve environmental and social aspects of the aluminum value chain, which align with the Company’s corporate principles of environmental protection and sustainability.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior serves the European aftermarket with the brands ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005072/en/