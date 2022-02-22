Financial Gravity Rolls Out Enhanced Planning Software

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Gravity Companies Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO), announced their Tax Master Network (TMN) subsidiary has rolled out an "import tax return" facility to make their Tax Ninja planning software even easier to use.

Traditional tax-planning tools produce pages of dense spreadsheets that do nothing to tell clients how to pay less. TMN's Tax Ninja software was the first program to produce plain-English reports illustrating the legal concepts and strategies that can produce savings. Today's enhancement lets users OCR import PDFs of client tax returns directly into the program to extract data faster, make data entry easier, and avoid transcription errors.

"Tax professionals are under tremendous pressure today," said TMN CEO Ed Lyon. "Technology used to help them do their work more efficiently. Now, artificial intelligence and robotic process automation are knocking on the door of doing their work for them. At the same time, competitors like Intuit are spending billions to convince clients they don't need professional help at all. Tax pros need to evolve to survive, and Tax Ninja lets them offer high-value planning services to attract high-value clients."

TMN's ultimate goal is to partner with tax professionals to offer multifamily office services using the Financial Gravity family of financial services companies. TMN membership has increased by over 50% in 2021, suggesting tax pros are seeing a real opportunity for this model.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies is a family of financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity's mission is to help CPAs and tax professionals become multifamily offices offering integrated tax and financial planning services. www.financialgravity.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-gravity-rolls-out-enhanced-planning-software-301486113.html

SOURCE Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.