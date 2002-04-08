Hydrofarm Holdings Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm”) ( HYFM), a leading independent distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, today announced that it will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET. A press release containing fourth quarter and full year 2021 results will be issued after market close that same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-389-0879. A replay will be available after the call until Tuesday, March 8, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671. The passcode is 13726991. The conference call will also be webcast live and archived on the corporate website at www.hydrofarm.com, under the “Investors” section.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading distributor and manufacturer of controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For more than 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers in the U.S. and Canadian markets make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects.

