EZCORP, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders via Conference Call on Thursday, March 3, 2022

EZCORP, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZPW) will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time via conference call. Management will discuss the business followed by a question and answer session.

EZCORP stockholders, as well as analysts and other interested persons, can join the meeting by dialing (877) 407-0789, Conference ID: 13727193, or internationally by dialing (201) 689-8562. The meeting will also be webcast simultaneously through this link: http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ezcorp.com. A replay of the meeting will be available online at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ezcorp.com shortly after the call.

EZCORP’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2021 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ezcorp.com. EZCORP stockholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

