TOP Ships Inc. Announces Chartering Developments for 3 Suezmax Vessels

M/T ECO BEL AIR and M/T ECO BEVERLY HILLS

Upon completion of their current charters with BP, during the 1st and 2nd quarter of the year, the vessels will enter into time charter employment with a major oil trader for a minimum period of 20 months and a maximum period of 26 months, at charterer’s option. Charterers also have the option to further extend the time charter until December 1, 2025 for M/T Eco Beverly Hills and December 10, 2025 for M/T Eco Bel Air. The daily rate for the entire period for both vessels is $24,000.

M/T ECO OCEANO CA

To amend a previously-agreed time charter with an affiliate of its CEO which shall commence upon delivery of M/T Eco Oceano from Hyundai Samho shipyard, expected during the 1st quarter of the year. According to the amendment, the firm period of the time charter employment is increased from 5 years to 15 years and the daily rate is reduced from $32,450 to $24,500. The amendment was approved by a special committee composed of independent members of the Company's board of directors (the “Transaction Committee”). The Transaction Committee obtained a fairness opinion from an independent financial advisor.

