Westlake Chemical Partners 2021 K-1 Tax Packages Now Available

Westlake Chemical Partners L.P. ( NYSE:WLKP, Financial) today announced that its 2021 tax packages, including schedule K-1s, are now available online. They may be accessed online through the K-1 Tax Package Support website www.taxpackagesupport.com%2Fwlkp.

First time users will need to sign up for online account access which may also be done on the K-1 Tax Package Support website. The partnership expects to begin mailing K-1s by mid-March. We encourage unit holders to access the K-1s online through the Tax Package Support website at www.taxpackagesupport.com%2Fwlkp for the quickest availability. For additional information, unitholders may call K-1 Tax Package Support toll free at (888) 826-8318 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

About Westlake Chemical Partners LP

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns a 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP’s assets include three facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana which process ethane and propane into ethylene, and an ethylene pipeline. For more information about Westlake Chemical Partners LP, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wlkpartners.com.

