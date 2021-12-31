Continental Grain Co Buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Sells Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Ball Corp

New Purchases: FMX,

FMX, Reduced Positions: KDP, CASY, LW, ALCO,

KDP, CASY, LW, ALCO, Sold Out: BLL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, sells Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Ball Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Continental Grain Co. As of 2021Q4, Continental Grain Co owns 9 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/continental+grain+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bunge Ltd (BG) - 2,831,204 shares, 62.91% of the total portfolio. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 1,756,443 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.8% Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) - 1,463,923 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Alico Inc (ALCO) - 724,235 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) - 191,800 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.37%

Continental Grain Co initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $78.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 105,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Continental Grain Co sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47.

Continental Grain Co reduced to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 65.8%. The sale prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -23.38%. Continental Grain Co still held 1,756,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.