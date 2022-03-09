TDCX Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies, plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2021 unaudited financial results on March 9, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time, before the U.S. market opens.

On that day, the TDCX senior management will host a conference call to discuss the unaudited financial results.

A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the TDCX website. Access information on the conference call and webcast is as follows:

Date and time: March 9, 2022, 7:30 AM (U.S. Eastern Time) March 9, 2022, 8:30 PM (Singapore / Hong Kong Time) Webcast link: https%3A%2F%2Fwebinars.on24.com%2Fq4%2FTDCXFourthQuarter2021 Dial in numbers: USA Toll Free: +1 855 2656958 UK Toll Free +44 0 800 0156371 Singapore: +65 3158 0246 Hong Kong: +852 5808 0984 International: +1 718 7058796

A replay of the conference call will be available at TDCX’s investor relations website (investors.tdcx.com). An archived webcast will be available at the same link above.

About TDCX Inc.

TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 14,000 employees across 26 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, where it is headquartered, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain and Colombia. For more information, please visit: www.tdcx.com.

