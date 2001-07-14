Xebec to Host First Investor Day in Colorado on March 29, 2022

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of sustainable gas technologies, is pleased to announce today that it will hold its first investor day, in person and on livestream, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. The event will begin at 11:00 AM MST (1:00 PM EST) and will showcase the company’s worldwide capabilities, disruptive clean technologies for sustainable gases, and the multi-year strategic plan to enable the successful execution of its many growth opportunities.

Furthermore, the event will feature interactive presentations by both Xebec’s upper management and product leadership from areas including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, carbon capture, industrial gases, and the Cleantech Service Network. Discussions will focus on key growth opportunities highlighting Xebec’s portfolio of technologies that are being leveraged for sustainable gases used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The intent of the day is to help the investment community better understand the company’s overarching goal to reduce the costs and carbon emissions of gases while putting this into context of a longer-term strategy.

Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending the day physically are encouraged to contact Xebec’s investor relations department at [email protected].

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec is a global provider of sustainable gas solutions used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with eight manufacturing facilities, thirteen Cleantech Service Centers and five sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectation of Management regarding the growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities of the Corporation or its industry. Forward-looking statements typically contain words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “continues”, “could”, “indicates”, “plans”, “will”, “intends”, “may”, “projects”, “schedules”, “would” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, generally, risks related to the ability of the Corporation to execute its strategy, operating results, purchasing third party supplies for key materials and components in a timely and cost effective basis, industry and products, technology, competition, ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, ability to manage successfully the anticipated expansion of our operations, the economy, the sufficiency of insurance and other factors which are discussed in greater details in the most recent quarterly management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) and in the Annual Information Form of the Corporation filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Corporation to be reasonable as at the date of this press release, including, without limitations, assumptions about trends in certain market segments, the economic climate generally, the pace and outcome of technological development, the identity and expected actions of competitors and customers, the value of the Canadian dollar and of foreign currency fluctuations, interest rates, the anticipated margins under new contracts awards, the state of the Corporation’s current backlog, the regulatory environment, and the procurement of key material and components of products. If these assumptions prove to be inaccurate, the Corporation’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

