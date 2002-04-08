American International Holdings Corp. Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Plano, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. ( AMIH), (“AMIH” or the “Company”) a diversified holding company that develops, acquires and operates technology-based health and wellness companies, is pleased to announce its Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Craig Hewitt, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company. Dr. Hewitt will begin his role as CFO effective the day following the upcoming filing of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Jacob Cohen, President and CEO of AMIH, commented, “I am thrilled to have someone with Craig’s character, leadership, and experience joining our executive team. Over the last several months, we have made key additions to our leadership team, and the appointment of Craig to the CFO position reflects our commitment to recruit highly talented and experienced individuals who have a strong track record of success. Craig’s extensive experience as a chief financial officer of healthcare related companies and his extensive background in strategic planning, corporate finance, compliance and regulatory matters, combined with his public company experience, make him an ideal choice to lead AMIH’s financial compliance initiatives.”

Dr. Hewitt has nearly 20 years of experience serving in executive management and leadership roles for companies in the health services and business services sectors. Dr. Hewitt most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Holston Medical Group, an independent physician group of over 220 primary care physicians, specialists and mid-level providers with over 1,000 employees. Dr. Hewitt was a co-founder of, and Chief Executive Officer of, Legacy Financial Partners, a business services provider, between 2010 and 2015. From 2005 to 2009, Dr. Hewitt served as Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Surrex Solutions, a high-tech staffing company with over 600 employees and branch offices in 23 states, while also serving as a member of Surrex’s Board of Directors, Audit Committee, and Compensation Committee. Between 2002 and 2005, Dr. Hewitt served as Chief Financial Officer of Accupoll, Inc., a company engaged in the design, development, and sale of electronic voting systems and related technologies, where he was also a member of the Board of Directors, Audit Committee, and Compensation Committee. From 1999 to 2002, Dr. Hewitt served as Chief Financial Officer of Universal Broadband Networks and from 1995 to 1999, Dr. Hewitt served as Chief Financial Officer of Compreview, Inc.

In 2021, Dr. Hewitt received his Ph.D in Health Science from Trident University, in Cypress California, where he also earned a Master’s degree in Healthcare in 2017. Dr. Hewitt received a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2015 and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from California State University, Fullerton, in 1990.

Dr. Hewitt commented, “I am very excited to be joining the management team of AMIH. I look forward to adding my expertise to the talented group of team members throughout the organization and working with AMIH as it seeks to grow in the years ahead.”

More information regarding Dr. Hewitt’s appointment can be found in the Current Report on Form 8-K which the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2022.

About American International Holdings Corp.

American International Holdings Corp. ( AMIH) is an investor, developer and asset manager of diversified, synergistic health and wellness businesses. Today, the AMIH portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, affordable subscriber-based primary care and concierge medicine plans, preventative care solutions and wellness related assets such as mental & behavioral health services, as well as its own proprietary life coaching platform. AMIH markets its various services through direct-to-consumer and business-to-business distribution channels. AMIH’s focus is on bringing to market technologies and solutions that advance the quality of life for the global community.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will” and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, operations, expansion, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to the proposed operations of the Company’s subsidiary, EPIQ Scripts, the ability of EPIQ Scripts to obtain required licenses and accreditations, the timing of such licenses and accreditations, and limitations on its operations if such licenses and accreditations are not in place, and future projected revenues, customers, and results of operations of EPIQ Scripts; economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the Company; our limited operating history; our need for additional funding to support our operations, repay debt and expand our operations; the effects of COVID-19 on our operations and prospects, and the future effects of COVID-19 on us and our operations; impairments we may be required to assess in connection with our assets and goodwill; risks associated with our prior launch of a telehealth platform, including liability in connection therewith, funding needed to support such operations and other risks associated with the operations of the telehealth platform; disruptions to our operations or liabilities associated with future acquisitions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our dependence on our Chief Executive Officer, Jacob D. Cohen, and related party transactions affecting the Company; Mr. Cohen’s voting control over the Company; competition we face; our ability to maintain our varied operations, and service our indebtedness; material weaknesses in our controls and procedures; our ability to obtain and maintain adequate insurance; legal challenges and litigation; liability associated with our contracting operations; the terms of Mr. Cohen’s employment agreement; dilution caused by the conversion of outstanding notes, exercise of outstanding warrants, and future fund-raising activities; anti-dilution and favored nation provisions of our outstanding convertible notes and warrants; the price of, volatility in, and lack of robust trading market for, our common stock; meeting the listing standards and the Company’s ability to uplist on NASDAQ; and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the “Risk Factors” sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which it has filed, and files from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

