The Story of Lucky: Cereal's Most Recognized Leprechaun Takes Readers on Journey of Discovery with New Book, 'The Magic Inside'

Lucky Charms is officially taking the magic of breakfast to the bookshelf with the introduction of The+Magic+Inside, a universal coming-of-age story of how Lucky discovered his magic. Families can enjoy the book in both digital and print versions, at select Little+Free+Library® book-sharing boxes across the country and with Taye Diggs – dad, singer, actor and children’s book author – as he reads the first chapter live and hosts a Q&A on Instagram from the @LuckyCharms handle for Read Across America Day on March 2 at 5pm PST.

Through the pages of The Magic Inside, for the first time readers are introduced to Lucky’s home on the border of Fairyland and Humanland, his friends and his family, including his human mom, brother and sister. The book takes Lucky’s fans along on the journey of discovering that being both magical and non-magical makes him uniquely him. The Magic Inside includes 10 captivating chapters made for third grade/intermediate readers just in time to celebrate Lucky’s favorite holiday and birthday, St. Patrick’s Day.

“Reading is something I’ve always been truly passionate about,” said Diggs, author of I Love You More Than … and My Friend. “Like Lucky in The Magic Inside, we’ve all felt pulled in different directions or like we didn’t fit in at some point, and to see that struggle reflected in a favorite and magical character is so important for our kids to help them not feel alone as they learn to celebrate what makes them them.”

During the Instagram Live event on March 2, Diggs will read the first chapter of The Magic Inside and answer fan questions about the book and his love of reading and writing. Fans are encouraged to submit questions in advance to %40LuckyCharms on Instagram.

“Magic lives in all of us, and by sharing more of Lucky’s story and his journey of self-discovery, we want to inspire families to find their own special magic,” said Mindy Murray, Senior Brand Experience Manager, General Mills. “We hope The Magic Inside encourages a love of reading by immersing parents and kids in a fun, adventurous story about Lucky and his family!”

Lucky’s fans and families can enjoy his story for free digitally at luckycharmskids.com and the first 10,000 new readers that sign up for the Magic Makers Club can receive a free print version of the book by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fwww.luckycharms.com%2Fmagic-makers-club. The print version of the book is also available to purchase for $4.99 at luckycharms.com%2Fshop, and 3,000 copies will be donated to stock Little Free Libraries around the country.

But Lucky’s magic doesn’t stop there. Starting today, families can join Diggs in a virtual read-along produced by premier digital media company BuzzFeed, Inc., of the full 10-chapter book at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Ftopic%2Flucky_charms_live_the_legend. The BuzzFeed, Inc., microsite also includes Lucky-inspired interactive games, Tasty recipe videos and Nifty craft videos. Additionally, Lucky Charms is building 20 new Little Free Libraries around the country by the end of 2022, with Lucky leaving traces of his magic in the colorful rainbows and four-leaf clovers stamped about the libraries.

