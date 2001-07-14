Vector Group to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results Conference Call

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. (ET).

Investors can access the call by dialing 800‑420‑1271 and entering 765218 as the conference ID number. The call will also be available via live webcast at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2271%2F44736. Webcast participants should allot extra time before the webcast begins to register.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call ends on March 1, 2022 through March 15, 2022. To access the replay, dial 888-269-5324 and enter 765218 as the conference ID number. The archived webcast will also be available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2271%2F44736.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco LLC and New Valley LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005570/en/