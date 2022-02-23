Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
NACCO INDUSTRIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

3 minutes ago
PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, Feb. 23, 2022

CLEVELAND, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 19.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2022.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

Q&A with Gurus

