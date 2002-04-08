Verde Bio Holdings Updates Shareholders

FRISCO, Tex., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. ( VBHI) (www.verdebh.com) today updated shareholders:

With current oil and gas market conditions, the price of oil is approaching $100 a barrel and some experts are now saying they anticipate the cost of a barrel of crude oil will increase to $150. Our shareholders should know two things that are occurring. We have recently seen six permits on our oil properties and two on our natural gas properties. Shortages and higher prices are also happening in the natural gas sector. Higher prices mean more revenue for VBHI and its investors. And, also as mineral and royalty owners, these revenues do not require any additional investment for VBHI. We were very diligent about buying most of our properties based on low oil and gas prices thus VBHI reaping the benefits of the rise in commodity pricing,” Scott Cox, VBHI founder and CEO, stressed.

“We have announced one new acquisition in the oil and gas sector recently, our 17th news release about purchases made, and we continue to evaluate other potential strategic acquisitions to expand our portfolio,” Mr. Cox said.

Due diligence and work on the agreement to acquire two operational biodiesel plants, first announced in December 2021, is “proceeding at a good pace and we anticipate being able to conclude the transaction soon,” said Mr. Cox. “We realize that investors have been waiting for this to conclude and we look forward to providing them all the details once we have finalized the terms of the acquisitions.”

About Verde Bio Holdings, Inc.

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. ( VBHI) is an Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, engaged in the acquisition and management of Mineral and Royalty interests in lower risk, onshore oil and gas properties within the major oil and gas plays in the U.S. The Company’s dual-focused growth strategy relies primarily on leveraging management’s expertise to grow through the strategic acquisition of revenue producing royalty interest and strategic and opportunistic non-operated working interests.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete software development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Contact:

Paul Knopick E & E Communications

[email protected]

940.262.3584