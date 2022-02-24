Lithium Corporation Passive Seismic Survey

ELKO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American corporation focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high-tech industries, wishes to inform shareholders work has been ongoing at its Fish Lake Valley prospect in Esmeralda County Nevada, which is currently under option, whereby Morella Corporation (formerly Altura Mining) (ALTAF)(1MC) is striving to earn a 60% interest in the prospect.

Morella recently announced Phase I of the Passive Seismic Survey has been completed, and a preliminary report has been generated by the interpreting geophysicists at Resource Potentials of Perth, Western Australia. It appears there is a thick section of young sediments, and volcanics that given surficial, and near-surface mineralization noted here to date, could be highly prospective (as is the case in nearby Clayton Valley) for hosting lithium enriched brines. Morella plans to commence Phase II of the Seismic Survey in March, followed by a magnetotelluric (MT) survey to determine if any conductors due to potentially lithium-bearing brines occur in the subsurface here. For a more detailed description please see Morella's recent press release.

Additionally Lithium Corporation recently commenced their 2022 prospective sweep of newly identified, and previously known but little explored lithium, prospects in the Great Basin. Work this year is aided by the inclusion of a Hand-Held Laser Induced Breakdown Spectrometer that is capable of analyzing elements at the low end of the spectrum (especially lithium) that have not been available until relatively recently with hand held instrumentation. This powerful tool enables field personnel to determine in real-time the prospectivity of various areas allowing them to move-on quickly if the area is not particularly prospective or to allocate more time and resources if an area proves to be highly prospective. The Company eagerly anticipates this instrument will greatly assist in the generation of more prospects.

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corporation is an exploration company based in Nevada devoted to the exploration for energy storage related resources throughout North America, and looking to capitalize on opportunities within the ever-expanding next generation energy storage markets. The Company has maintained a strategic alliance with Morella Corporation for the past nine years, and has recently entered into a formal agreement with Morella with respect to an earn-in on the Company's Fish Lake Valley lithium-in-brine prospect in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Website: www.lithiumcorporation.com.

Contact Info

Tom Lewis, CEO

Lithium Corporation

775-410-5287

[email protected]

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of minerals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE: Lithium Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/690223/Lithium-Corporation-Passive-Seismic-Survey



