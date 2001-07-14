Silverback Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBTX) (“Silverback”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases, today announced that members of the Silverback management team will participate in the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference from March 7-9, 2022.

Laura Shawver, Ph.D., Silverback’s Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022, at 12:50 p.m. ET (9:50 a.m. PT). The live webcast of the presentation will be available on Silverback’s Investor Relations website and a replay will be available for 30 days following the event. Members of the Silverback management team will also host investor meetings during the conference.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered and tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Silverback’s platform enables the strategic pairing of proprietary payloads that modulate key disease modifying pathways with monoclonal antibodies directed at specific disease sites. Initially, Silverback is creating a new class of targeted immuno-oncology agents that direct a TLR8 agonist myeloid cell activator to the tumor microenvironment in solid tumors to promote cancer cell killing. Silverback Therapeutics is located in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, visit www.silverbacktx.com.

