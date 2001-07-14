National CineMedia, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conference

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“the Company” or “NCM”), the managing member and owner of 48.3% of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM LLC”), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conference:

J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference to be held on March 1, 2022 at Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, Florida. The Company’s CEO, Tom Lesinski, and CFO, Ronnie Ng, will be presenting at 5:00 PM EST on March 1 and will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

A link to live audio webcasts, where applicable, and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ncm.com.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with young, diverse audiences through the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM’s Noovie® pre-show is presented exclusively in 50 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,700 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 195 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital and Digital-Out-Of-Home go beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online, mobile and place-based marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 48.3% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

