ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

3 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2021 were $1,107,356,837 as compared with $1,119,559,569 on September 30, 2021 and $1,120,473,231 on December 31, 2020. On December 31, 2021, the net asset value per share was $12.84 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020





Total Net Assets

$1,107,356,837

$1,119,559,569

$1,120,473,231

NAV Per Share

$12.84

$12.98

$12.99

Shares Outstanding

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period October 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, total net investment income was$11,229,751 or $0.13 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(6,488,352) or $(0.08) per share for the same period.


Third Quarter

Ended

December 31, 2021

Second Quarter

Ended

September 30, 2021

Third Quarter

Ended

December 31, 2020





Total Net Investment




Income

$11,229,751

$14,120,459

$11,900,996

Per Share

$0.13

$0.16

$0.14

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$(6,488,352)

$(5,787,757)

$77,583,147

Per Share

$(0.08)

$(0.07)

$0.90

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

