Finning nominates two new directors, further strengthening Board's diversity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or the “Company” or “we”, “our” or “us”) today announced that Nancy Tower and Manjit Sharma have been nominated to stand for election to the Company’s Board of Directors at the Annual Meeting to be held on May 10, 2022.



Nancy Tower has over 30 years of industry and board experience, including senior executive positions at Emera Inc. and its subsidiaries, including Nova Scotia Power Inc. Ms. Tower most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Tampa Electric Company, a regulated electric utility company and a subsidiary of Emera Inc. Ms. Tower serves on the board of AltaGas Ltd., a leading North American energy infrastructure company. She was recognized as one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women in 2011. Ms. Tower holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Dalhousie University and is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant.

Manjit Sharma brings over 30 years of cross-functional experience in various industries. She most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of WSP Canada Inc., a world leading professional services consulting firm. Prior to joining WSP, Ms. Sharma spent 20 years with General Electric Canada in progressively senior positions, including Chief Financial Officer. In 2019, she was recognized as one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women. Ms. Sharma serves on the board of Vermilion Energy Inc., an international oil and gas producer, and on the board of Export Development Canada. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant.

“We are pleased to nominate Nancy Tower and Manjit Sharma to our Board of Directors and look forward to benefitting from their extensive business experience, proven leadership, and valuable insight,” said Harold Kvisle, Chairman of the Board.

In addition, Kathleen O’Neill has advised of her intention to retire from the Company’s Board of Directors and, accordingly, not to stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual Meeting. Ms. O’Neill has served on our Board since 2007. During her tenure, she served on several committees, including as Chair and a financial expert of the Audit Committee. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank Kathleen for her leadership and exemplary service during her 15 years with Finning,” said Mr. Kvisle.

