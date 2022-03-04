Enovix to Participate in Cowen 2nd Annual Mobility Disruption Conference

FREMONT, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) ( ENVX), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced its participation in the virtual Cowen 2nd Annual Mobility Disruption Conference.



Date: Friday, March 4, 2022

Presentation: 11:10 AM ET

Webcast link: Available here.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by selecting Events under the News and Events section of the Enovix website at https://ir.enovix.com. A replay of each webcast will be archived following the presentation, also in the Events section.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact your respective sales representative at Cowen.

Cowen’s 2nd Annual Mobility Disruption Conference is a virtual event taking place March 2 - 4, 2022. The conference incorporates fireside chats hosted by members of the Cowen research team exploring the technology enabled transitions underway in the Mobility sector.

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company’s proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company’s initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

