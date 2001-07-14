Citi Trends Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) today announced plans to release its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Citi Trends will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (212) 231- 2906. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until March 22, 2022, by dialing (402) 977-9140 and entering the passcode, 22015507.

The live broadcast of Citi Trends' conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.cititrends.com, under the Investor Relations section, on March 15, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and will be available for one year.

During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends that have occurred after quarter-end. The Company’s responses to questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been disclosed previously.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. is a growing specialty value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and Latinx families in the United States. The Company operates 610 stores located in 33 states. For more information, visit www.cititrends.com or your local store.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005419/en/