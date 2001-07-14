PROS Named a Winner in CRM Watchlist 2022

PROS%26reg%3B (NYSE: PRO), a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that it was named a Winner in the prestigious CRM+Watchlist+2022. Created by renowned CRM thought leader and industry analyst Paul Greenberg, the award recognizes companies that drove the most market impact in 2021 and are poised to continue to do so over the next three years.

PROS was named a winning technology provider in 2022, also receiving added recognition as a winner within the Culture category. While announcing the winners on CRM+Playaz, Greenberg said of PROS:

“There are certain things that really stand out about PROS. Number one is market dominance. They have an absolutely brilliant AI/ML platform built around price optimization and CPQ. It is one of the most extensible platforms available, and their innovation on things like next best action is ahead of everyone else – they were doing it 5 years before anyone else was even talking about it. It was astounding then and it’s even better now. Secondly, and much more rare, is that PROS has one of the best cultures of any company I have ever run across. They truly care about their employees and their customers. I have never seen relationships like what this company has with their customers—it’s remarkable.”

“We are very honored to be named to the CRM Watchlist and deeply appreciate being recognized for our innovation, authentic culture and deep customer relationships—characteristics that we believe truly define PROS and our mission of helping companies outperform,” said PROS CEO Andres Reiner. “We look forward to continuing to innovate in 2022 and beyond across the PROS+Platform, with market-leading price+optimization and CPQ solutions, working hand-in-hand with our customers to help them win in their markets.”

Since 2014, the CRM Watchlist has consistently named PROS a winner, making this the company’s seventh win and further validating its market dominance and innovation.

