FOX Nation Signs Deal With Kevin Costner for Yellowstone: One-Fifty

FOX Nation has signed a deal with Academy-Award winning actor, filmmaker and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner for a four-part series commemorating the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park in 2022, announced Jason Klarman, its president.

Entitled Yellowstone: One-Fifty, the new series will launch in the fourth quarter of 2022 and consist of four one-hour episodes focused on the history and wildlife of Yellowstone National Park. Developed by Costner’s Territory Films along with Warm Springs Productions, Yellowstone One-Fifty will be narrated and hosted by Costner, with episodes to be released consecutively on the platform throughout its debut week. Territory Partner Rod Lake will executive produce as well as Marc Pierce for Warm Springs Productions.

In making the announcement, Klarman said, “Yellowstone One-Fifty exemplifies the superior creative content that we strive to deliver exclusively to our subscribers. We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner’s caliber on this project.”

Renowned for his robust major motion picture career, Costner has starred in several critically acclaimed films including Dances with Wolves, Field of Dreams, The Untouchables, Bull Durham, JFK, The Bodyguard, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Silverado, Open Range, Wyatt Earp, and Tin Cup, plus the miniseries Hatfields & McCoys. His work in Paramount Network’s Yellowstone marks his first regular television role and the hit program was recently nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Drama Series Ensemble. Costner has also won two Academy Awards and two Golden Globes for his performance in and directing of Dances with Wolves, an Emmy, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in Hatfields & McCoys and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in Hidden Figures.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring nearly 5,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes conservative opinion programming, lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs as well as YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.

