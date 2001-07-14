FOX Business Network's Kudlow Tops CNBC for Fifth Consecutive Month

FOX Business Network’s (FBN) Kudlow (weekdays 4 PM/ET) ended the month of February once again besting CNBC, marking the program’s fifth consecutive monthly win over Closing Bell, according to Nielsen Media Research. Hosted by Larry Kudlow, the post-market program nabbed 276,000 viewers, a 14% advantage over CNBC. FBN’s breaking news coverage surrounding inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict also delivered its highest rated month in total viewers since November 2020, nabbing 206,000 viewers.

Kicking off the Business Day, Stuart Varney’s market-open program Varney & Co.(weekdays 9 AM – 12 PM/ET) was the network’s second highest-rated program with 249,000 viewers, placing among the top 10 programs in business news along with Kudlow. CAVUTO: Coast to Coast (weekdays 12-2 PM/ET), The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald (weekdays 6 PM/ET), The Claman Countdown (weekdays 3 PM/ET), FOX Business Tonight (weekdays 5 PM/ET), Making Money with Charles Payne (weekdays 2 PM/ET), Kennedy (Monday through Thursday, 8 PM/ET), Mornings with Maria (weekdays 6-9 AM/ET), Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street (Fridays, 7 PM/ET), Wall Street Journal at Large with Gerry Baker (Fridays, 7:30 PM/ET)and Barron’s Roundtable (Saturdays, 10 AM/ET) all rounded the month among the top 25 shows in business news. Closing out February, FBN’s Business Day programming (9:30 AM-5 PM/ET) drew in 206,000 total viewers and 21,000 viewers in the 25-54 demo, notching a 5% increase in year over year viewership.

FBN continued to attract the most affluent audience in cable news, securing six of the top 20 placements in cable news programs’ median income among the 25-54 demo in February 2022. FBN’s CAVUTO: Coast to Coast is the top-ranking program in median income for the year, joined by Making Money with Charles Payne which placed fifth this month with an average median income of $148,300. The Claman Countdown, Varney & Co., American Built (Mondays, 9 and 9:30 PM/ET) and Mornings with Maria rounded out the top 20 cable news programs, each delivering an audience with a median income of $136,000 or more.

