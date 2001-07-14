Paymentus Ranked #1 Provider of Biller Direct Electronic Bill Presentment and Payments (EBPP) Solutions by Aite-Novarica

Paymentus+Holdings+Inc. (NYSE: PAY), the leading provider of electronic bill presentment and payment solutions (EBPP), today announced that it is the only vendor to achieve an overall best-in-class status in Aite-Novarica Group’s “2021+Aite+Matrix%3A+Biller+Direct+EBPP+Solutions” landscape report. The combination of Paymentus’ innovative payments platform, its proprietary Instant+Payment+Network®, and exemplary customer service and support led to Paymentus’ overall #1 ranking in the Aite Matrix, Aite-Novarica Group’s comprehensive vendor evaluation methodology.

The Aite-Novarica Group report highlights the critical role that modern bill payment capabilities play in the overall customer experience, “with choice in payment method, frictionless payments experiences and security the top of mind for billers and consumers.” As the only vendor to approach the best-in-class status, Paymentus’ category leadership in key areas was highlighted by Aite-Novarica EBPP experts, including:

“Client satisfaction with the level of service provided is…the number one criterion that prospects use for determining engagement in strategic vendor relationships. Paymentus leads in this category, with clients expressing very high levels of satisfaction with service from sales through delivery, the ability to deliver on promises, and cost to value.

“[The] Product Features [category considers] ease of integration, deployment options, and the breadth of e-bill delivery, payment, and supported notification channels and payment methods. It also considers the vendor’s ability to stay ahead of the curve with forward-looking capabilities such as alternative payment methods and channels and add-on capabilities such as disbursements, collections, subscription billing, cross-border bill pay, and B2B bill pay capabilities. Paymentus is the leader in this category, providing the strongest EBPP payment platform with multiple channels, payment options, and next-generation capabilities.”

“Paymentus is the only vendor evaluated that is approaching a best-in-class EBPP biller direct solution. The company has a solid score in all categories and among the vendors evaluated, can be considered the best strategic partner.

“Aite-Noverica, with their credibility and authority, finding Paymentus to be the best-in-class EBPP provider is both an honor and an endorsement of the tireless work from our team, the next generation capabilities of our platform and the power of the Instant Payment Network®,” said Dushyant Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paymentus. “For 17 years, Paymentus has focused on one singular goal, to build the world’s most intuitive, integrated, and frictionless billing and payment ecosystem. This report establishes an important benchmark for the industry and underscores our vision for the future of bill pay.”

To review a summary of the February 2022, Aite Matrix: Biller Direct EBPP Solutions report please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paymentus.com%2F2022%2F02%2Fbest-in-class%2F.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,700 billers and financial institutions across North America. The company was named the industry’s best-in-class provider of EBPP solutions by Aite-Novarica in February 2022. Our omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment Network® , extends our reach by connecting our network partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to our integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

