FOX Nation Expands Its Library of Iconic Series COPS

FOX Nation is continuing to expand its library of the iconic series COPS, with new exclusive episodes rolling out beginning Friday, March 4th. FOX Nation will release the second half of Season 33, the first half of which premiered in the fall, with a new airing of the remaining 19 episodes dropping every Friday at 6 PM/ET. In February, the platform added 12 episodes from Season 31 and 18 episodes from Season 32.

In conjunction with the newly-acquired episodes from Season 33, FOX Nation will bring back its limited series COPS: All Access with Geraldo which will drop all-new episodes starting Friday, March 4th at 6 PM/ET. Hosted by FOX News Channel’s (FNC) correspondent-at-large and co-host of The Five Geraldo Rivera, the series features interviews with members of the law enforcement community along with FNC personalities as they react to new episodes and discuss issues surrounding policing in America.

To commemorate the new season, FOX Nation will continue to offer a one-year free subscription for all first responders, including police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics (EMS personnel).

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring nearly 5,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes conservative opinion programming, lifestyle and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs as well as YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.

