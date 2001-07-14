Traeger Announces Reporting Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Traeger, Inc. (“Traeger”) (NYSE: COOK), creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (646) 904-5544 or (929) 526-1599 for international callers, conference ID 606484. To pre-register for the conference call, please visit Traeger+Fourth+Quarter+and+Full+Year+2021+Earnings+Conference+Call+%28incommglobalevents.com%29. The conference call will also be webcast live at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.traeger.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until March 31, 2022. To access the telephone replay please dial (929) 458-6194 or +44 (204) 525-0658 for international callers, conference ID 415189. A replay of the webcast will also be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call on the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.traeger.com. The replay will be available on the Company’s website for approximately one year following the call.

About Traeger

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, a versatile and easy to use outdoor cooking system. Traeger pellet grills use all-natural hardwood fuel to infuse food with flavorful smoke, making food taste delicious and most of all, memorable. Traeger pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power to provide 6-in-1 versatility; owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Grills are at the core of Traeger’s platform and are complemented by Traeger wood pellets, rubs, sauces, premium frozen meal kits and accessories.

