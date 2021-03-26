Clipper Realty Inc. Announces Tax Information For 2021 Distributions

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR), an owner and operator of multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, today announced the Federal income tax treatment of its 2021 dividends to holders of its common stock.
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Total Dividend
|
Ordinary
|
Qualified
Nontaxable
|
3/26/2021
|
3/31/2021
|
$0.0950
|
$0.0475
|
$0.0000
$0.0475
|
5/20/2021
|
5/27/2021
|
$0.0950
|
$0.0475
|
$0.0000
$0.0475
|
8/19/2021
|
8/26/2021
|
$0.0950
|
$0.0475
|
$0.0000
$0.0475
|
11/16/2021
|
11/24/2021
|
$0.0950
|
$0.0475
|
$0.0000
$0.0475
Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2021 dividends.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on Clipper Realty Inc., please visit www.clipperrealty.com.
