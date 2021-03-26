Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Clipper Realty Inc. Announces Tax Information For 2021 Distributions

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR), an owner and operator of multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, today announced the Federal income tax treatment of its 2021 dividends to holders of its common stock.

Record Date

Payable Date

Total Dividend
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividend

Qualified
Dividend

Nontaxable
Dividend

3/26/2021

3/31/2021

$0.0950

$0.0475

$0.0000

$0.0475

5/20/2021

5/27/2021

$0.0950

$0.0475

$0.0000

$0.0475

8/19/2021

8/26/2021

$0.0950

$0.0475

$0.0000

$0.0475

11/16/2021

11/24/2021

$0.0950

$0.0475

$0.0000

$0.0475

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2021 dividends.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on Clipper Realty Inc., please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

