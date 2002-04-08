Petros Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Q1 Investor Summit Conference

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men’s health, announces today that President and Chief Commercial Officer Fady Boctor will present a corporate overview at the Q1 Investor Summit Conference, which is being held virtually on March 8 – 9, 2022.



Mr. Boctor will deliver his corporate presentation on Wednesday, March 9

at 2:00 PM ET.

Mr. Boctor will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Click here to register: Q1 Investor Summit - INVESTOR REGISTRATION

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues including, but not limited to erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health and substance use disorders.

CONTACTS:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

917-885-7378

[email protected]