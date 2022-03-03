Project Hospitality Chooses Identillect Technologies to Increase Their Security Protocols for Advancing HIPAA Requirements

Project Hospitality takes HIPAA compliance seriously

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") ( TSXV:ID, Financial)(FSE:8ID), an industry leader in compliant email security services for many non-profit organizations, is pleased to announce that it is assisting Project Hospitality ("PH") in advancing their already strict HIPAA protocols. Project Hospitality increases the levels of security on their communication by implementing Identillect's Delivery Trust® for all their internal and external communication requiring security.

Project Hospitality has a 30-year history of serving the needs of the poor, hungry, and homeless residents of Staten Island, New York. It is the mission of Project Hospitality to reach out to community members who are hungry, homeless, or otherwise in need, with the goal to create self-sufficiency. PH seeks to realize its mission by advocating for those in need as well as providing a comprehensive continuum of care that provides the essentials of food, clothing, and shelter enhanced by health and mental health services, substance abuse treatment, HIV prevention and care, domestic violence education and services, immigrant services, vocational training, transitional and permanent housing, legal and financial services, and services for at-risk youth.

Project Hospitality addresses the needs of more than 26,000 impoverished and marginalized individuals annually. Project Hospitality operates with more than 300 staff and a corps of more than 600 student, community, religious, and corporate volunteers.

Jaclyn Stoll, Executive Director at Project Hospitality stated, "In our continued efforts to provide our community with opportunity, basic human needs, and safety, the security and privacy of their electronic information are also of importance. Therefore, we have partnered with Identillect for their secure communication. Project Hospitality focuses on all aspects to create a better life for these marginalized individuals and to increase the overall level of well-being of the community."

Identillect CEO, Todd Sexton, states, "Identillect is proud to work with Project Hospitality, they provide a tremendous amount of value to our community of Staten Island, NY and we support their efforts to provide the same level of security to all members of the community, regardless of their economic status. Identillect understands how important privacy and security, this is crucial at all socio-economic levels."

HIPAA Journal recently reported additional HIPAA regulatory requirements in healthcare data breaches and 2020 saw more than 29 million healthcare records breached. The medical profession is seeing a significant increase in data breaches and cyber-security protection is now more important than ever.

About Project Hospitality:

Project Hospitality, Inc. is a non-profit organization designed to reach out to community members who are hungry, homeless, or otherwise in need. The goal of Project Hospitality is work with the community members to achieve their self-sufficiency - thereby enhancing the quality of life for the community. Project Hospitality seeks to realize its mission both by advocating for those in need and by establishing a comprehensive continuum of care which begins with the provision of food, clothing and shelter and extends to other services which include health care, mental health, alcohol and substance abuse treatment, HIV care, education, vocational training, legal assistance, and transitional and permanent housing.

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. The simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

