Marketing Worldwide Corporation Cancels Forward Split to Focus on Expanding Stock Buy Back Programs

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', has canceled its plans to execute a forward split.

Marketing Worldwide Corporation ('MWWC'), amid negative feedback from its shareholders has decided to cancel the planned forward split and expand its stock buy-back program in order to reward its Shareholders.

As previously announced, a unique buy-back feature attached to the $MNS token will allow the Company to purchase $MWWC stock in the open market and return it to the Company treasury. In an aggressive effort to further build and strengthen Marketing Worldwide stock, the Company has decided to explore #NaaS ( N odes A s A S ervice) and invest in multiple platforms; such as, #PowerNode (https://powernode.io/) and #ThorNodes (https://www.thor.financial/) which could provide a significant passive income each month. This would allow $MWWC an opportunity to add tremendous value to the buy-back pool in a short period of time.

"By combining the $MNS #Minosis buy-back feature, and the #NaaS passive income investments to the stock purchase pool; we can rapidly increase our stock buy-back power. We also expect the #Minosis token will evolve into a usable currency on some other platforms we are currently testing, which could equate to expanded acquisitions and other product incubation in the near term" Jason Schlenk CEO.

