ADS-TEC Energy Names GenZ EV Solutions as Automotive Industry Distributor for its Battery-Buffered, Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions in the Americas

NÜRTINGEN, Germany, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, today announced that GenZ EV Solutions (GenZ EV) has been designated distributor of its electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to the automotive market in North America and South America. GenZ EV, a new company founded by automotive industry veterans with deep expertise, will be distributing ADS-TEC Energy charging technology to automotive OEMs, automotive dealerships and automotive fleet companies. There are over 18,000 automotive dealers in the U.S. alone, representing a multi-billion dollar market opportunity.

"We are excited to collaborate with ADS-TEC Energy," said José Valls, CEO, GenZ EV, who was previously chairman of Nissan North America. "We evaluated many options for technology partners and chose ADS-TEC Energy because of the company's deep experience in battery technologies. Their cutting-edge charging solution brings unique benefits to the automotive industry, such as ease of install and the ability to draw energy from existing, low-power energy grids to deliver a consistent, ultra-fast charge."

ADS-TEC Energy's battery-buffered technology enables widespread, ultra-fast charging (up to 320 kW) on existing power-limited grids without additional infrastructure power upgrades. This will make it easier for automotive businesses to quickly install EV chargers and bring the benefits of ultra-fast charging to their expanding fleets of EVs and customers. It also allows for the introduction of ultra-fast charging to locations where it was previously unavailable such as city centers, and remote and rural areas.

"The GenZ EV team is the ideal distribution partner for our technology, bringing decades of automotive industry experience and established relationships," said Gowton Achaibar, president and CEO, ADS-TEC Energy. "Together, we'll be making it easier for customers to deploy ultra-fast charging on site, which will be a critical asset to their businesses, both in terms of costs and convenience, as inventories of EVs increase."

GenZ EV, which officially launched as a company in late February, will be offering ADS-TEC Energy's charging systems along with a suite of premium services for automotive businesses transitioning into eMobility.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy Inc. is a US subsidiary of ADS-TEC Energy GmbH. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a subsidiary of ADS-TEC Energy, a publicly-listed company in Ireland and on NASDAQ. ADS-TEC Energy is drawing on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, storage solutions and fast charging systems, including the corresponding energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies, and charge-operators.

More information on www.adstec-energy.com

About GenZ EV Solutions

GenZ EV Solutions, a private firm based in Miami, was founded by a team of entrepreneurs at the crossroads of sustainability, technology and finance. Inspired by Gen Z, the generation that triggered the inflection point for mass-adoption of EVs, its mandate is to deliver Intelligent Fast-charging Solutions to Power the Future of eMobility.

The company is focused on integrating the world's best technologies, services and investment solutions to help businesses navigate the transition into the era of electrification. World-class hardware by ADS-TEC Energy is coupled with a full suite of premium, custom services, including up to 100 percent financing via Mitsubishi Capital. We also ally with Charge Enterprises to offer a complete platform of services spanning engineering, installation and after sales revenue-driving solutions across industries.

Like its namesake generation, the team behind GenZ is deeply committed to technology and the environment. Three percent of profits will be invested into reforestation efforts in the U.S. to be announced late 2022.

GenZ EV Solutions is a GenZ Holdings Company, also owner of Keyfetch, the technology and insurance company. To learn more about GenZ EV Solutions go to, genz.com.

