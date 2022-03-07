Cisco and UBS to host ESG Conference Call/Webcast

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco and UBS will host an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Conference Call/Webcast for the Financial Community at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET/4:00 p.m. BST, on March 10, 2022.

Mary de Wysocki, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, will give an overview of Cisco's Purpose, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy and priorities, provide an update on progress towards goals, and explain why Cisco's CSR initiatives play an important role in overall shareholder value creation.

Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/

Further information and Cisco's ESG Reporting Hub and 2021 Cisco Purpose Report can be found at csr.cisco.com

