Saddle Point Management, L.P. Buys Curtiss-Wright Corp, Cimpress PLC, Sells Stericycle Inc, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Curtiss-Wright Corp, Cimpress PLC, sells Stericycle Inc, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saddle Point Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Saddle Point Management, L.P. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $14 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW) - 92,808 shares, 92.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 849.64% Gray Television Inc (GTN) - 12,195 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.62% SLM Corp (SLM) - 12,400 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Cimpress PLC (CMPR) - 3,349 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.83% Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) - 13,225 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio.

Saddle Point Management, L.P. added to a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp by 849.64%. The purchase prices were between $123.91 and $138.98, with an estimated average price of $132.16. The stock is now traded at around $155.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 82.48%. The holding were 92,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saddle Point Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cimpress PLC by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $66.22 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $81.57. The stock is now traded at around $62.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saddle Point Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.21 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $15.82.

Saddle Point Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Stericycle Inc by 98.37%. The sale prices were between $56.45 and $69.95, with an estimated average price of $62.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -80.66%. Saddle Point Management, L.P. still held 2,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.