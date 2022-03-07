DocuSign bolsters executive team with appointment of first Chief Diversity and Engagement Officer

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As it continues to digitally transform how agreements are prepared, signed, acted-upon and managed around the world, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced the appointment of Iesha Berry as its first Chief Diversity and Engagement Officer (CDEO).

Former Slalom, Bank of America & Microsoft Exec brings 20+ years of work in diversity, equity and inclusion to DocuSign

"As we reflected on our journey to become a more diverse, inclusive and sustainable company, it became clear we needed a new role to focus on the important work we are doing to enhance the DNA of DocuSign. Iesha brings the right balance of deep experience, fresh thinking and long-term vision to lead our journey and we're excited to add her to our team," said Joan Burke, Chief People Officer, DocuSign. "We know that we, along with every other company out there, have room to improve in regard to diversity, sustainability and impact, and Iesha will be a critical part of setting goals and holding ourselves accountable to achieve them."

With more than 20 years of experience in diversity, inclusion and belonging (DIBs), Iesha will focus on accelerating DocuSign's DIBs strategy and continuing to evolve DocuSign's IMPACT and sustainability efforts. Iesha and her team will also be responsible for enhancing the employee experience at DocuSign, working to develop a more diverse and inclusive culture through supporting the impact of employee resource groups and overseeing inclusive talent development along with diverse pipeline sourcing and outreach. She will report directly to DocuSign chief people officer, Joan Burke.

"What initially drew me to DocuSign was the clarity of its mission and purpose. The company is in such a unique place, in terms of both its business trajectory and in its position to be a leader in diversity, sustainability and social impact. Having a company with such a great foundation and reach, makes becoming its first CDEO an exciting prospect," said Iesha. "I look forward to helping DocuSign set a new standard when it comes to diversity, inclusion, sustainability and impact efforts and supporting both our employees and customers on our journey with us."

Iesha began her career at Pfizer as an HR Rotational Associate, and has since held global roles across various companies and industries including Chief Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Officer at Slalom, Senior Vice President of Market and Site Human Resources at Bank of America and Senior Director, Head of Global Diversity & Inclusion Business Management and Client Engagement at Microsoft. She holds an M.A. in HR/Industrial Relations from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, a B.A. in Psychology from Tougaloo College in Mississippi, and received a Diversity Practitioner/Advanced Practitioner certification from Cornell University.

