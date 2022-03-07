OPTEC International Inc Announces Significant 28% Single Asset Increase of $700,000 In less than Nine Months

VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced a 28% Increase in Value of the Investment Property Asset purchased less than Nine Months ago.

In addition to the company's commercial properties revenues the residential Investment property increased in value over 28% equating to $700,000 in the previous 9 months, and property values in that area continue to rise.

The Rancho Santa Fe Property was purchased for $2,500,000 in June 2021 and has a current Market value in excess of $3,200.000 and OPTEC realtors have received multiple offers to purchase at that price. The property is currently leased to residential renters until June 30, 2022, at a monthly rate of $10,000.00, thereafter the company will probably sell the property and capture the profit in the region of $700,000 for a one-year Investment, adding value to the company's asset and profitability for Investors and Shareholders.

Property Value Link:

https://www.redfin.com/CA/Rancho-Santa-Fe/7961-Camino-De-La-Dora-92091/home/4181292

Area Property Value Links:

https://www.zillow.com/homes/recently_sold/?searchQueryState=%7B%22pagination%22%3A%7B%7D%2C%22mapBounds%22%3A%7B%22west%22%3A-117.2640323638916%2C%22east%22%3A-117.06318855285645%2C%22south%22%3A32.98821977077234%2C%22north%22%3A33.09657502707303%7D%2C%22isMapVisible%22%3Atrue%2C%22filterState%22%3A%7B%22sort%22%3A%7B%22value%22%3A%22days%22%7D%2C%22fsba%22%3A%7B%22value%22%3Afalse%7D%2C%22nc%22%3A%7B%22value%22%3Afalse%7D%2C%22fore%22%3A%7B%22value%22%3Afalse%7D%2C%22cmsn%22%3A%7B%22value%22%3Afalse%7D%2C%22rs%22%3A%7B%22value%22%3Atrue%7D%2C%22ah%22%3A%7B%22value%22%3Atrue%7D%7D%2C%22isListVisible%22%3Atrue%2C%22mapZoom%22%3A13%7D

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (U.V.) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products.

