Fiserv Hires Miriam Park as General Manager for Korea

Fiserv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced that Mi Ryung (Miriam) Park has joined the organization as General Manager for Korea.

With more than 30 years of experience and leadership in driving digital transformation, spearheading business growth, and developing market strategy for the payments industry in Korea and beyond, Park brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Fiserv. Park will lead the company’s local payments business and will be based in Seoul, South Korea.

“Miriam brings skilled operational leadership and excellent industry insight to Fiserv, which will be invaluable as we grow our business through a focus on our clients,” said Ivo Distelbrink, EVP and Head of Asia Pacific at Fiserv. “I’m confident in her ability to drive our digital innovation strategy in Korea, expanding beyond traditional payment services to provide the next generation of payment capabilities to our merchant clients as well as our valued payment partners, positioning their businesses for growth.”

Park joins Fiserv from UnionPay International, where, as Chief Representative for Korea and Mongolia, she led the growth of the North Asia card issuing business. Previously at UnionPay International in North America, Park was instrumental in developing infrastructure and driving the growth strategy across the Americas. Prior to her career at UnionPay International, Park spent three years at BC Card and 18 years at Visa in a number of leadership and business development roles.

Fiserv provides omnichannel payment solutions to merchants in South Korea through Carat from Fiserv. Carat delivers unlimited global payment opportunities across any channel, anywhere, enabling transactions on any device with any payment method, securely and at global scale - an appealing proposition for merchants expanding internationally.

Likewise, Fiserv offers payment+solutions for the local market, including MoneyOn and FirstPay, enabling integrated online and offline payment solutions, with best-in-class encryption and security. For offline payment acceptance, Fiserv works directly with merchants as well as payment partners to connect thousands of merchants’ payment terminals or point-of-sale (POS) devices for payment verification and authorization, facilitated by the Value Added Payment Network from Fiserv. This network provides secure transaction approval services, connecting with all credit card companies and alternative payment companies through a single platform.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and has been recognized as one of FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies® for 11 of the past 14 years. Visit fiserv.com and follow+on+social+media for more information and the latest company news.

